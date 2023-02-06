NATIONAL

Minister stresses needs to enhance exports for sustainable economic growth

By Monitoring Report
Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal (C) speaks to media outside an accountability court where sacked prime minister Nawaz Sharif appeared to face corruption charges in Islamabad on October 2, 2017. Sacked Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made a second appearance before an anti-corruption court on October 2, as officials said he would be indicted at a later hearing on corruption charges that could ultimately see him jailed. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan needed to enhance its exports for sustainable economic growth and development.

“Pakistan’s sustainable and self-reliant economy depends on how fast we can increase our exports as this is the only solution to ending our dependence on international financial institutions,” the minister said while addressing a ceremony of a report, Next Generation Report, here.

He said Pakistan would get out of the economic swamp if it could elevate exports out of the indigenous resources from 32 billion U.S. dollars to 100 billion dollars in the next five to eight years.

“We have to work hard to catch up with the emerging economies in the world. The country is presently facing big economic challenges, but they are not bigger than our capabilities and resolve to overcome them,” he added.

Talking about the young generation of the country and their role in economic development, Iqbal said that the Pakistani government had undertaken various initiatives to cater to the aspirations of the youth, who comprises more than 60 percent of the total population.

“Empowering our youth is empowering Pakistan. Youth is our future. The future of Pakistan is pinned on our youth, who have to steer the country forward with positive thinking,” he said.

Iqbal also emphasized the need to promote collaborative potential in youth to face future challenges, saying the future of the world lies in teamwork, and not in individual work.

Two Chinese nuclear power units delivered to Pakistan
Monitoring Report
Monitoring Report

