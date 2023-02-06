NATIONAL

Two policemen convicted to death in 2021 murder

By Staff Report
Policemen guard a street for the arrival of Australian cricketer team members in Islamabad on February 27, 2022, on their first tour of the country in nearly a quarter of a century. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Two policemen have been sentenced to death and three to life imprisonment in the murder case of a young man that took place in Islamabad in 2021. The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry in a district and sessions court in the federal capital.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Mustafa, the two who received the death penalty, were also fined Rs0.1 million each.

The trial for the murder of Osama Satti lasted for two years and one month, during which the five accused — Ahmed, Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed, Shakeel Ahmed, and Mudassar Mukhtar — were named.

The accused were anti-terrorism police officials, and former secretary of the High Court Bar, Raja Faisal Younis, served as the counsel for the plaintiff.

On January 2, 2021, Satti was shot at by police officials while he was returning from dropping off a friend in Sector H-11.

The case was initially treated as a terrorism case, but the terrorism provisions were later removed by an Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad and referred to a district and sessions court. The court rejected the bail plea of accused officer Mudassar.

The prime minister extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the deceased’s eternal peace and the speedy recovery of the injured.

Previous article
Diaspora encouraged to intensify efforts in highlighting plight of occupied Kashmir
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Leadership offers condolences to Turkey and Syria following earthquake

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed their condolences to Turkey and Syria after a massive earthquake killed hundreds and...

Multi-party conference on terror resurgence pushed to February 9

IHC bars police from proceeding with cases against Rasheed in Sindh, Balochistan

US looks for Chinese balloon debris

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.