Two policemen convicted to death in 2021 murder

ISLAMABAD: Two policemen have been sentenced to death and three to life imprisonment in the murder case of a young man that took place in Islamabad in 2021. The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry in a district and sessions court in the federal capital.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Mustafa, the two who received the death penalty, were also fined Rs0.1 million each.

The trial for the murder of Osama Satti lasted for two years and one month, during which the five accused — Ahmed, Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed, Shakeel Ahmed, and Mudassar Mukhtar — were named.

The accused were anti-terrorism police officials, and former secretary of the High Court Bar, Raja Faisal Younis, served as the counsel for the plaintiff.

On January 2, 2021, Satti was shot at by police officials while he was returning from dropping off a friend in Sector H-11.

The case was initially treated as a terrorism case, but the terrorism provisions were later removed by an Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad and referred to a district and sessions court. The court rejected the bail plea of accused officer Mudassar.

