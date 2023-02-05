Multan getting ready to host PSL 8 opening ceremony

Multan: The colourful opening ceremony for the 8th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held on February 13 at Multan Cricket Stadium and star players from across the world will participate in the mega event.

In this regard, the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has been entrusted with decorating the stadium and maintaining cleanliness, said MWMC CEO Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti during his visit to the site on Saturday.

He stated that hosting the opening ceremony was a big honour for the city and added that exemplary arrangements would be made for the event. Besides this, the whole city would be decorated and cleaned in time for the players’ arrival.

Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches of the PSL and the MWMC has started taking steps to beautify the city and maintain cleanliness, Bhatti concluded.