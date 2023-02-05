Former military dictator Musharraf passes away in Dubai

DUBAI/ISLAMABAD: Former military ruler retired Gen. Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai following a prolonged illness, reports citing members of his family said Sunday.

The reports indicate the former army chief, 79, died due to Amyloidosis, a disease caused by the buildup of a protein called amyloid in organs, leading to impaired organ function.

He spent his final months in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999 and later ruled as president until 2008, left Pakistan in 2016, in the middle of a treason trial, for health reasons that his lawyers argued prevented him from standing trial.

Since then, he spent most of his time in self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

However, in July of last year, Musharraf expressed a desire to return to Pakistan and spend the remainder of his life there. The military expressed support for this wish, but it could not be realised due to political opposition to his policies during his time in government.

He had attempted a return to power in March 2013 by contesting the general elections but remained unsuccessful. In 2014, legal proceedings for treason against him began, however, three years later, he was permitted to leave the country, in a move that was widely seen as a surrender by the government of Nawaz Sharif to the military establishment.

In December 2019, Musharraf was sentenced to death in absentia by a special court for suspending the constitution and imposing a state of emergency in November 2007.

However, Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the sentence the following month, ruling that the formation of the so-called special court to punish Musharraf was unconstitutional.

LIFE AND CAREER

The second of three brothers, Musharraf was born into a middle-class Muslim family in India in August 1943. His family moved to the newly created state of Pakistan in 1947.

He spent seven years in Turkey, during his civil servant father’s posting to Ankara. In 1956 the family settled in Karachi.

Entering the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in 1961, the keen sportsman first saw action in the 1965 war against India and was decorated for gallantry. He had to endure the fall of Dhaka in the 1971 war and served for seven years in a special service commando group.

Promoted to the rank of general and named army chief in October 1998, Musharraf seized power from then-prime minister Sharif in 1999. He first led the country as chief executive and then won a five-year presidential term in a 2002 referendum critics claim was rigged.

One of President George W. Bush’s most important non-NATO allies in Washington’s war on terrorism, supporters painted Musharraf as a strong leader who can save Pakistan’s moderate Muslim majority from militant, religious extremism.

More details to follow