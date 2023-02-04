Nation together will root out menace of terrorism: Gen Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday appreciated the high morale of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police personnel and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and paid rich tribute to the martyrs of police who have laid down their lives for defence of the motherland.

“We as a nation together will root out this menace of terrorism till enduring peace and Insha Allah we shall achieve this,” said a press release of ISPR quoting Gen Asim Munir as saying.

According to ISPR, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir visited site of the blast at the Peshawar Police Lines, where at least 100 people—mostly policemen—lost their lives when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a packed mosque earlier this week.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Peshawar Police Lines blast site today. COAS met with Police Officers and men. COAS appreciated the bravery and contribution of KP police and LEAs in war against terrorism.@OfficialDGISPR @KP_Police1

1/3 pic.twitter.com/hskVzuZiWz — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) February 3, 2023

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief met with officers and men of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police during his visit.

The COAS appreciated the bravery and contribution of K-P police and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in the war against terrorism, the ISPR said.

The army chief said that the K-P police was one of the bravest forces and has fought as a frontline force against terrorism.

Separately, an apex committee meeting held earlier today expressed determination to protect the lives and property of the people at every cost, and to make an example of the terrorists who shed the blood of Pakistanis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the important meeting of the apex committee held at the Governor House in Peshawar.

The committee assured the nation that those who attacked innocent Pakistanis would be punished and the government would come up to the expectations of the nation.

The meeting reviewed in detail the incidents of terrorism, particularly the suicide attack at the Peshawar mosque on January 30 and its aftermath.