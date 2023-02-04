NATIONAL

Nation together will root out menace of terrorism: Gen Asim Munir

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday appreciated the high morale of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police personnel and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and paid rich tribute to the martyrs of police who have laid down their lives for defence of the motherland.

“We as a nation together will root out this menace of terrorism till enduring peace and Insha Allah we shall achieve this,” said a press release of ISPR quoting Gen Asim Munir as saying.

According to ISPR, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir visited site of the blast at the Peshawar Police Lines, where at least 100 people—mostly policemen—lost their lives when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a packed mosque earlier this week.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief met with officers and men of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police during his visit.

The COAS appreciated the bravery and contribution of K-P police and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in the war against terrorism, the ISPR said.

The army chief said that the K-P police was one of the bravest forces and has fought as a frontline force against terrorism.

Separately, an apex committee meeting held earlier today expressed determination to protect the lives and property of the people at every cost, and to make an example of the terrorists who shed the blood of Pakistanis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the important meeting of the apex committee held at the Governor House in Peshawar.

The committee assured the nation that those who attacked innocent Pakistanis would be punished and the government would come up to the expectations of the nation.

The meeting reviewed in detail the incidents of terrorism, particularly the suicide attack at the Peshawar mosque on January 30 and its aftermath.

Previous article
ECP plans huddle with political parties as schedule for by-polls to 31 NA unveiled
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

CSS 2023: English Essay

On February 1, the Federal Public Service Commission held the yearly country-wide examination of Central Superior Services (CSS) for the recruitment of officers (BPS-17)....

Underselling our potential

IHC serves notices on AGP, AG Islamabad, others in contempt case of Sh Rashid

Forms of Hatred: A socio-psychological perspective

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.