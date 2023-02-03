RDA launches anti-enforcement operation against land mafia

By Ejaz Arshad Cheema

RAWALPINDI: Police along with officials of Enforcement Department of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Friday launched anti enforcement operation against land mafia in Mandowal area of Chontra and demolished the bunkers of criminals associated with an illegal housing society.

Likewise, a heavy contingent of police and Elite Force commandos, under the supervision of SP Saddar Division Bilal Mehmood Sulehri also carried out a search operation in Ladian to flush out terrorists and anti social elements from the areas.

Separately, two cops of Dolphin Force also suffered bullet injuries when unknown assailants opened indiscriminate firing on them at Chakri Road.

According to sources, police, following orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, and Enforcement Department of RDA conducted an operation against the illegal infrastructures built by owners of illegal housing societies to give refuge to militants to grab public land and to launch attack on police parties. During operation, the bunkers built by militants in illegal housing society Blue World City were demolished with heavy machinery.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari stated that strict action is being taken against the land mafia and owners of illegal housing societies involved in land grabbing and fuelling terror in Chontra by harbouring terrorists allegedly linked with banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) Pakistan.

On the other hand, police and Elite Force Commandos lunched search operation in Ladian to flush out terrorists and other criminals elements.

On Chakri Road, two cops of Dolphin Force came under heavy gunfire by armed assailants riding on a motorcycle. After committing crime, the attackers managed to escape from scene. Heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and cordoned off the area. A source disclosed that Dolphin force cops stopped two suspects riding on motorcycle for checking when they fired at them. Resultantly, cops suffered bullet injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police are investigating the matter.