Abbasi resigns from PML-N after Maryam’s promotion: report

ISLAMABAD: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister, has resigned from his post as senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, according to Geo News.

The resignation came after Maryam Nawaz was appointed as the party’s new senior vice president and chief organiser earlier this month by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also serves as the party president.

In a tweet sent out after confirmation of her appointment, the prime minister said Nawaz possessed the “drive, determination and experience to lead the party’s organisational matters”.

“I have no doubts that she will very effectively galvanise our party’s rank and file with the vision of Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

Geo News further reported that Abbasi’s decision to step down was driven by dissatisfaction with the appointment, which was made without consulting other party members. Nawaz’s new role makes her the third most powerful figure in the party, after her father, Nawaz Sharif, and uncle, Shehbaz.

However, Nawaz’s promotion has not been well received by other senior leaders within PML-N. Some leaders have criticized the decision as undemocratic and aimed at furthering the Sharif political dynasty, according to anonymous sources.

Despite this, Nawaz’s appointment has placed her ahead of other prominent PML-N leaders, including Khawaja Asif, Tanvir Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Abbasi has declined to give a statement to Geo News regarding his resignation.