NATIONAL

Abbasi resigns from PML-N after Maryam’s promotion: report

By Monitoring Report
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - OCTOBER 22: Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi speaks to media as he arrives to attend check flight of T129 ATAK Advanced Attack and Tactical Reconnaissance Helicopter developed jointly by AgustaWestland and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), in Istanbul, Turkey on October 22, 2017. (Photo by Islam Yakut/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister, has resigned from his post as senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, according to Geo News.

The resignation came after Maryam Nawaz was appointed as the party’s new senior vice president and chief organiser earlier this month by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also serves as the party president.

In a tweet sent out after confirmation of her appointment, the prime minister said Nawaz possessed the “drive, determination and experience to lead the party’s organisational matters”.

“I have no doubts that she will very effectively galvanise our party’s rank and file with the vision of Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

Geo News further reported that Abbasi’s decision to step down was driven by dissatisfaction with the appointment, which was made without consulting other party members. Nawaz’s new role makes her the third most powerful figure in the party, after her father, Nawaz Sharif, and uncle, Shehbaz.

However, Nawaz’s promotion has not been well received by other senior leaders within PML-N. Some leaders have criticized the decision as undemocratic and aimed at furthering the Sharif political dynasty, according to anonymous sources.

Despite this, Nawaz’s appointment has placed her ahead of other prominent PML-N leaders, including Khawaja Asif, Tanvir Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Abbasi has declined to give a statement to Geo News regarding his resignation.

Previous article
Covid-19 battle continues unfazed by emergence of Omicron strain
Monitoring Report
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Myanmar marks coup anniversary with eyes on junta election plan

YANGON: Myanmar democracy activists called for businesses to close nationwide on Wednesday to mark the second anniversary of the coup that toppled Aung San...

Elahi alleges police raid on Gujrat residence

ChatGPT maker fields tool for spotting AI-written text

Former UN ambassador Haley set to announce 2024 White House bid

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.