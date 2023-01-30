NATIVE CONTENT

How to disrupt the smoking culture

By News Desk

Nearly 24 million Pakistanis are estimated to be cigarette smokers, with more people taking up the      habit every day. Health experts around the world are increasingly advocating for new technologies and innovations based on scientific research in their efforts to curb cigarette smoking. One successful example can be observed in Japan – the world’s ninth largest cigarette market – which has significantly reduced local smoking rates by introducing less harmful heated tobacco alternatives.

Since heated tobacco products (HTP) were introduced to the Japanese public in 2015, researchers witnessed a five-fold decrease in cigarette sales along with an increase in HTP sales. Japan saw the most rapid decline in cigarette sales, compared to any other major cigarette market in the world since HTPs, in a remarkably short time.

Just like Japan, if cigarette smokers in Pakistan were provided less harmful and non-combustible alternatives, smokers could have the option of a better future. Now is the time to embrace change and give innovation a chance to make life better.

News Desk
News Desk

