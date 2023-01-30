Six shot dead over property dispute

JACOBABAD: At least six people were killed and seven others injured when armed men of one group attacked other over property dispute here on Monday.

Police said that Thaheem and Babar community residing in village Chantal Abad, Doda Pur police station in Jacobabad was in dispute over ownership of a plot.

Equipped with heavy and automated weapons, the members of Thaheem community attacked the opponents.

As a result of attack, six people including Nasrullah, Naseer Ahmed, Khameso Khan, Daim Khan, Sahib Khan and Sabil Babar were killed while Abdul Rahim, Hafeez, Ashraf and Muhammad Sadiq Babar among seven sustained bullet wounds.

The assailants fled the scene after killing people.

The bodies and injured were shifted to local hospital where the wounded people were referred to Chandka Hospital Larkana due to critical condition.

Heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area after the attack. A case was registered into the incident and raids were being conducted to arrest the attackers.