NIM delegation visis PEF office

LAHORE: A 45-member delegation from the 32nd Senior Management Programme of the National Institute of Management in Karachi visited the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) head office in Lahore.

Manzar Javed Ali, the managing director of PEF, welcomed the delegation and gave a detailed briefing on PEF’s projects, such as Foundation Assisted School, Education Voucher Scheme, and New School Programme.

He explained that PEF provides free, quality education to over 25 lakh underprivileged students through 7,000 partner schools in all districts of Punjab, with special attention paid to quality education and teacher training.

He also described the Roshan Thal project and the Cholistan Mobile School and Community Schools projects, mentioning that PEF terminates partnerships with schools that don’t meet educational standards and opens new schools in their place.

The delegation appreciated PEF’s public-private partnership model and the measures taken for free education.