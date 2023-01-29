E-papers

Epaper_23-01-29 ISB

By epaper epaper
Previous article
Fine upheld: President orders SHIFA to refund Rs2.9m to patient’s daughter
epaper epaper
epaper epaper

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PPP leaders say will sue Imran over bizarre allegations against Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday announced serving a legal notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan after he claimed that...

Court fines Kh Asif, Imran’s lawyers in Rs10b damages case

19 fabric, garments manufacturers to take part in Int’l expo 

Civil Court dismisses Sh Rashid’s plea in Lal Haveli case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.