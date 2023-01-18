Sanaullah leaves for London to meet Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Wednesday left for London on a private visit.

According to PML-N sources, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, who is also PML-N Punjab President will have an important meeting with the party supremo and former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif in London.

He will brief the party leader on important issues including the overall political situation of the country. According to sources, the PML-N supremo has expressed his annoyance over the loss and political situation in Punjab and summoned the Interior minister to London.

The meeting will also discuss the matter of constituting a parliamentary board, sources added.

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPAs blamed Special Assistant to Prime Minister Atta Tarar for defeat in the Punjab assembly,

The PML-N lawmakers engaged in a verbal spat at the party meeting. The PML-N MPA and a former senior provincial minister lambasted the SAPM Atta Tarar for defeat in the Punjab assembly.

He pointed at the Ata Tarar and said that the people who are sitting in the gallery are the reason behind the defeat and their miscalculations and wrong planning resulted in Pervaiz Elahi’s successful vote of confidence. The federal interior minister was also sitting in the gallery.

The PML-N Punjab MPAs walked out of the meeting as a protest, sources added.