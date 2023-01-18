PPP urges Jamaat to put aside differences for ‘betterment of Karachi’

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Wednesday said that Jamaat-e-Islami is on Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) priority for talks over forming an alliance to appoint Karachi’s mayor.

According to the results released in toto by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) more than 48 hours after the vote, the PPP is in the lead with success in 91 Union Councils out of 235, while JI stands second with victories in 88 UCs, and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) came third after winning in 40 UCs.

Amid the finalisation of results, the minister hinted his party might form an alliance with JI but ruled out any possibility to join forces with the party of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Ghani said the information being provided to the Karachi president of the religious party, Naeem ur-Rehman, is not correct. He added that even PPP’s winning candidates have requested recounting claiming that their votes were less.

Criticising the runner-up party, the minister alleged that JI held the returning officer in District West hostage.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah assured Rehman of addressing all his “valid” concerns, as the party keeps Sindh’s ruling party on target regarding the results of local government polls in Karachi.

Shah asked Rehman to approach the commission regarding their concerns and promised to play a neutral role in the resolution of JI’s issues.