Rampant cheating

The regional tax office (RTO) in Hyderabad had conducted tests for various jobs on Dec 11. I also sat the tests. Unfortunately, there was no proper management, and the invigilators were apparently busy looking after some ‘special’ candidates.

The papers were leaked and shared with certain candidates before the tests, and mobile phones were provided to them.

I complained to an invigilator and the supervisor as well about a candidate who was using a cellphone while the examination was in progress. I was told not to worry and that his answer sheet would not be collected. But the name of that candidate has been included in the list of qualified candidates.

These candidates shared videos and pictures of papers on social media, which is clear evidence of paper leaks and mobile phone usage at the test centre.

Also, no carbon copy of the mark sheet has been provided to any of the candidates.

There was no proper attendance sheet for the candidates. The atten-dance of candidates was taken on blank pages by hand, leaving open the chance of manipulation. Now, the results have been declared without disclosing the marks obtained by the qualified candidates.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and all the other relevant authorities should cancel the test, and a committee should be formed for conducting it again in a proper, transparent manner.

AYAZ GUL

DADU