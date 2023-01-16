Fearless criminals

Street crimes in Karachi are not a new phenomenon. What is new and alarming is the spike in such incidents over the past few months. Also new is the fearless brutality with which the street criminals are operating in the city, taking lives in broad daylight and fleeing the scene firing aerial shots.

The criminals pounce on their prey without any fear as they know no one would catch them. And nobody actually does. Those caught by the police are released within days. One wonders why and how.

A few months ago, there were a few incidents in the city where those present on the crime scene retaliated, grabbed a few culprits and dispensed mob justice on the spot. That seems to have alerted the criminals, and they take no chances, killing people at the slightest of resistance. In fact, mere hesitation in handing over the valuables is enough for them to pull the trigger. There have been occasions when even a show of displeasure resulted in death.

Recently, there were four reported incidents within a week in which people were killed during snatching incidents. The local administration, the provincial government and the law-enforcement agencies are all mere bystanders as people continue to live under constant fear and sheer helplessness.

All that the family elders can tell their younger ones is to protect their lives because they are precious for their families and friends more than any valuable item. The material loss has basically become part of the cost of living in Karachi.

All the relevant authorities need to really wake up and take the matter with the seriousness it deserves before it spirals completely out of control.

AQSA AYAZ

KARACHI