‘Raise the roof’: BBL players fume over ‘bizarre’ rule

SYDNEY: A controversial Big Bash League (BBL) rule came under the spotlight during Saturday’s Melbourne derby when two batsmen were each awarded six runs after hitting the roof when they could have been out caught instead.

The Renegades beat the Stars by six runs in a tense derby at the Marvel Stadium but the chasing team were let off twice when Joe Clarke and Beau Webster hit the roof and saw the ball land inside the 30-yard circle.

Under BBL rules, a ball that hits any part of a stadium’s roof structure is scored as a six, leading many to call for the reintroduction of the old rule where it would be adjudged a dead ball instead.