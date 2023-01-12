Bilawal speaks with Muttaqi; condemns attack on Afghan foreign ministry

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi and condemned the terrorist attack that took place on Wednesday targeting the Afghan foreign ministry.

The foreign minister, in a tweet, said both the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan were the victims of terrorism and must put in all-out efforts to defeat the menace.

“Spoke to Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi today; condemned the terrorist attack on his (Afghan foreign ministry) yesterday. Both people of Pakistan and Afghanistan are victims of terrorism. Must do all we can to defeat this menace,” the foreign minister tweeted.

According to a Foreign Office statement, the foreign minister underscored that terrorism posed a common threat to both Pakistan and Afghanistan, and required a collective response.

Reaffirming complete solidarity with the Afghan people in countering the menace, the foreign minister underlined Pakistan’s commitment to work with Afghanistan towards promoting regional peace and stability.