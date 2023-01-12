NATIONAL

Bilawal speaks with Muttaqi; condemns attack on Afghan foreign ministry

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks next to with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock during a joint press conference after their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on June 7, 2022. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi and condemned the terrorist attack that took place on Wednesday targeting the Afghan foreign ministry.

The foreign minister, in a tweet, said both the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan were the victims of terrorism and must put in all-out efforts to defeat the menace.

“Spoke to Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi today; condemned the terrorist attack on his (Afghan foreign ministry) yesterday. Both people of Pakistan and Afghanistan are victims of terrorism. Must do all we can to defeat this menace,” the foreign minister tweeted.

According to a Foreign Office statement, the foreign minister underscored that terrorism posed a common threat to both Pakistan and Afghanistan, and required a collective response.

Reaffirming complete solidarity with the Afghan people in countering the menace, the foreign minister underlined Pakistan’s commitment to work with Afghanistan towards promoting regional peace and stability.

Previous article
General elections to be held after census, delimitation: Aminul Haq
Next article
Irate IHC questions PTI for challenging Toshakhana reference verdict in two courts
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

So-called ‘debt trap’ in Africa is narrative trap: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Wednesday refuted the groundless allegation that China is creating a "debt trap" in Africa, saying the so-called "debt...

Global tourism industry to get boost from Chinese travelers: WTTC CEO

pak-germany-flags

Germany to provide Euro 28 million support to Pakistan

Private sector invited to invest in ITZs to boost KP tourism

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.