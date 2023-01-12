Irate IHC questions PTI for challenging Toshakhana reference verdict in two courts

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday expressed anger over the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) for challenging the same case in two courts.

The IHC chief justice Aamer Farooq held hearing on a petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan s (ECP) verdict in the Toshakhana reference.

During the hearing, Barrister Gohar said that Imran Khan’s lawyer for the case, Ali Zafar, is currently arguing the case before the Lahore High Court (LHC), where he has challenged the ECP s notification of Dec 7. Gohar asked the court to set a date for the next week.

“One case cannot be challenged in two courts,” IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said. “So withdraw this application if that is the case,” he added.

The court made the observation, “It is not a good thing when one notice is challenged in multiple courts, as we also wrote in the Azam Swati case.”

The application that is currently pending with the LHC infuriated the IHC CJ who also noted that a notice was frequently challenged in multiple courts.

The case hearing was postponed till Jan 25 by court.

Previously, Khan’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar made the submission before that it is bizarre that the Election Commission of Pakistan ECP) disqualified him for the assets that he legally purchased and lawfully sold.