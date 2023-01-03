Sharif, Malaysia PM discuss upcoming UN moot on Pakistan floods

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with his Malaysia counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, to discuss bilateral ties, floods in Pakistan and the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan scheduled to take place on January 9 in Geneva.

The conference, co-hosted by Islamabad and the United Nations, will bring together governments, corporates and civil society to support Pakistan after the devastating floods, according to the world body.

During the conversation, Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Ibrahim on his election as the leader of the Southeast Asian nation.

Ibrahim, 75, was elected in November, bringing to a close his three-decade quest for the job that had eluded him time and again and led to him spending nearly a decade in jail.

The two prime ministers expressed satisfaction over the momentum of bilateral relations and agreed on the importance of frequent high-level exchanges to strengthen dialogue and cooperation.

Sharif underscored Pakistan’s desire to forge a broad-based relationship with Malaysia with robust political dialogue and trade and economic linkages.

The two also reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the historic ties between Pakistan and Malaysia anchored in strong economic and trade cooperation.

They discussed the devastating floods and the UN conference when the international community will come together to support Pakistan’s recovery and rehabilitation efforts.