Nation shouldn’t be complacent even as Covid-19 is ‘under control’: PM

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister welcomed reporting that the coronavirus situation in the country was “under control”, but said it was no time for complacency and instructed his administration to remain prepared to tackle any possible spread of the disease.

Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting Tuesday at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to review the spread of Covid-19 in Pakistan. The participants, his office said, were informed in detail about the situation prevalent across the globe along with emerging variants and their prevention methods.

Last week, medical staff at airports resumed screening for passengers exhibiting symptoms connected with the coronavirus after the government asked the provinces to keep a sharp lookout for any new variants of the respiratory disease, citing an increase in cases in China and other parts of the globe.

China has registered a surge in infections after ending strict restrictions, while data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows infections have risen in countries including Japan, South Korea and the United States in recent days.

Health experts have warned an explosion of new cases in China could create a “potential breeding ground” for new variants to emerge.

Responding to the changing scenario, the Ministry of National Health Services announced tightening up the surveillance regime at all airports, and monitor inbound travellers.

Reviewing the measures adopted to tackle the looming threat of the virus on Tuesday, Sharif underlined the need for 100 per cent vaccination for children aged five to under 12 years on an emergency basis, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

The prime minister instructed to further improve screening at border points as well as airports. He also sought a report on a third-party evaluation of the screening process at border points and airports.

Sharif said it was pleasing that no Covid-related death was reported in the last 15 weeks and said the whole nation was thankful for the countries which had donated vaccines to Pakistan.

The prime minister said the decline in the ratio of coronavirus infection was pleasing but “we have to be alert all the time.”

He appreciated the efforts by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and other relevant office bearers for containing the spread of Covid.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the current situation, new variants, ongoing efforts, and the status of vaccination.

It was told that Pakistan apparently faced no threat from the new variant as almost 90% of the population was fully vaccinated and 95 percent partially vaccinated.

Around five million children of 5-12 years of age have been vaccinated which was 25 percent of the total strength and the target of full vaccination would be achieved within the next few months.

The meeting was told the infection ratio of 0.2 to 0.5 percent average was reported in the country.

The participants of the meeting were told that an effective mechanism was in place at the borders to contain the spread of Covid. Moreover, the ratio of random sampling at the airport has been increased to 2 percent besides ensuring the fumigation of the planes coming from the affected countries.

It was told that Pakistan was among very few countries where genomic surveillance of Covid has been introduced to ensure early detection of the new variants.

The prime minister also appreciated the efforts by the NCOC, the officers of the Ministry of National Health Services and the officials of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to contain the spread of the virus.