Colonising Kashmir

The Kashmir cause was seriously hurt during a meeting between the leaders of Pakistan and the United States on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 2018-19. The Aug 5, 2019, act of Indian parliament, abrogating the autonomous status of India-occupied Kashmir, were to legalise the unlawful occupation for the preceding 74 years.

But this could have been questioned, and still can be, as it triggers the applicability of a number of international rules and laws. This unlawful act in a bid to fool the world to establish India’s relationship with occupied Kashmir has transitioned into fully settled Indian Union Territory. Indian action is a serious violation of jus cogen (customary principles) and norms of international law.

Now a fresh move by India and Israel to allow the latter to develop agricultural farms in occupied Kashmir is not only alarming, but proves India’s design of settler-colonialist agenda promoted by Israel through New Delhi in the occupied valley.

The people of Kashmir have not forgotten the plebiscite promise by the UN after obtaining consent from Pakistan and India in 1949. Efforts should be made to seek legal remedy to put pressure on India to honour the commitment to hold plebiscite and grant the Kashmiris their inherent right to self-determination.

ALI ASHRAF KHAN

KARACHI