Shujaat urges politicians to rise above party interests, work for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday called for political stability to ‘save Pakistan’, urging all parties to put national interest before party interest.

The former prime minister expressed his views at a reception held in honour of Pakistani American businessman, Naveed Anwar Chaudhry, here in Islamabad. The event was attended by Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, PML-Q MNA Mrs Farrukh Khan, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and others. Pakistani-American entrepreneur Ms Shagufta Khan, Terbia Khan, Fareeha Khan, Khalid Mahmood MP of UK, Ms Fauzia, Lt. Col. (R) Zahid Ali Khan and others were also present.

Chaudhry Shujaat urged all the stakeholders to put their heads together for the country’s progress. “Political and economic stability is crucial for the country,” he said, adding: “Only way to save Pakistan is to work together.”

The PML-Q president further said that if the political parties could understand the need to set aside their differences, only then International Monetary Fund (IMF) would lend its support to Pakistan. “If we don’t ensure political stability, no one will send a rupee our way,” he added.

He also called consensus between political parties, reiterating that it was the only way to ensure Pakistan’s survival.

Shujaat added that ‘many powers’ want to destroy Pakistan as they want supremacy of India in the region.

In response to a question, he asked: “Will snap elections ensure an end to unemployment or inflation?” He added that the elections should be held on time.

Responding to another question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan should return to parliament, adding: “The people, who elected them, are witnessing their actions.” He said that it was useless to draw salaries and receive privileges without going to the assembly.

On the occasion, Senator Mushahid also lauded Ch Shujaat for presenting a formula back in year 2006 to help resolve Balochistan unrest.

Mrs Farrukh Khan also eulogised the services of the PML-Q leader for empowering weaker segments of the society, especially women segments. She said that Ch Shujaat especially took measures to ensure women representation in the party as well as the parliament and also worked untiringly to legislate to ensure women empowerment.

Naveed Anwar expressed gratitude to Chaudhry Shujaat for hosting him a lavish lunch and vowed to keep working for the interests of Pakistan in the US.