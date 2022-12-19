When will we get rid of economic slavery?

The coalition government that came to power with the slogan of ending inflation and economic recovery from the country, has not yet been able to provide any relief to the people. Despite the passage of eight months in power, the coalition leadership has not been able to make any improvement on the economic front nor end political instability.

It is a sign of the administrative passiveness of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that he has to seek permission from his elder brother based in London for every decision and also get the approval of his allies. The root of this is that Ishaq Dar, who occupied the chair of the Ministry of Finance by claiming to show a miracle on the economic front, has also taken political matters into his own hands instead of being limited to his basic responsibilities. n this situation, the common citizens who are hoping for relief from the federal government are facing severe disappointment. On the one hand, it is becoming more and more difficult for the people to meet their daily needs, on the other hand their trust in democracy is getting weaker. All political and economic policies have become a textbook case of taking one step forward and two steps back for eight months.

There is no doubt that the allies came to power with the same claim that they will not only put the car of the country’s economy on track but also reduce the rising inflation, however, even after eight months of power, the former opposition, or rather the current government, which scorned the inexperience and incompetence of the former PTI government, has not been able to take a single step for economic improvement. From Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, all the claims have been left behind and recently foreign reserves of Pakistan has fallen to $6.7 billion, leading to asevere economic crisis.

All the blame of this scenario is being put on catastrophic floods and political stability. On the one hand, the Prime Minister is making noise about being chained to the IMF and on the other hand, the people are being burdened with more debts. The ruling class of an impoverished nation is unready to adopt austerity and saving principles, nor are new sources of income being created. The country is being run on alms and loans and the ruler who gets more loans and alms declares himself successful.

On the one hand, the rulers take loans from the IMF and other international financial institutions and on the other, they also complain about being chained by the nation. Neither the Pakistani people have chained the country to the IMF and other international financial institutions, nor have they put their freedom at stake, the rulers of this country have given their freedom to the slavery of international institutions as the corruption of the bureaucrats and politicians of this country has increased the wealth of the capitalists and the lives of the people are becoming more and more difficult. This section has become so powerful in the country that no institution can hold them accountable for their corruption. If any institution tries to do so, it is made ineffective by amending its laws.

The coalition leadership should take measures to liberate the people rather than subjecting them to the IMF’s shackles. How long will the allies continue to fool the populace by giving them a decade of slavery? Or they can deceive those who follow them for a few more days. They can make political and government institutions their tools, they can also buy the justice system but none can deceive the Creator and the Lord, who is keeping a close eye on the plight of His creatures and fearing the coming time when all will be caught and there will be no one to save them.

This fact has become clear in front of the whole nation that accountability of bribery and corruption and those who collect illicit wealth have been held only for mutual bargaining. The alleged political and non-political governments have all been involved in this crime. The elites have been flourishing by illegality and the retribution of corruption has been given to the common weak man in the form of inflation.

While the middle class struggles to find enough to eat, educate their children and find a place to live, the wealthy have access to all of these necessities. In this worst situation, speeches, addresses and mutual accusations will not work, nor can people be made more stupid by using the excuse of being bound in the chains of slavery.

If the PDM leaders do not want to leave power, they will have to show their efforts to stay in power. Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his family have been part of the governing class for at least four decades. The government also enjoys the support of the PPP, which has served in the government three times. They both understand the state’s and government’s challenges and will also know how to solve them.

