Covid-19 daily report: 13 new cases

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 13 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Sunday.

The overall tally of infected people climbed to 1,575,585 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,635 people died of coronavirus in Pakistan, with no more death over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Saturday, 5,262 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity rate stood at 0.25 percent.

There are 29 patients who are in critical condition.

