Elahi is ‘fully satisfied’ with PTI decision to dissolve parliament

LAHORE: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab, said he was fully satisfied and on board with former prime minister Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve legislatures in Pakistan’s most populous province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I am satisfied and was with Imran Khan from the beginning”, he told a group of journalists during a conversation.

Elahi reiterated his support for Khan, saying he owed the Punjab government to him. Responding to a question, the provincial chief executive conceded talks with the opposition party on seat adjustment in Punjab have begun.

On the other hand, in a bid to scuttle the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) signed a no-trust motion against Elahi and Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan.

The decision to sign no-trust motions came after the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who met party leaders at his Model Town residence in Lahore.

In addition to discussing the motion, the meeting also mulled approaching the governor for a vote of confidence from the chief minister. During the meeting, Special Assistant on Interior Attaullah Tarar apprised the PML-N president the motions would be submitted in the coming week.