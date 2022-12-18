NATIONAL

Elahi is ‘fully satisfied’ with PTI decision to dissolve parliament

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab, said he was fully satisfied and on board with former prime minister Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve legislatures in Pakistan’s most populous province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I am satisfied and was with Imran Khan from the beginning”, he told a group of journalists during a conversation.

Elahi reiterated his support for Khan, saying he owed the Punjab government to him. Responding to a question, the provincial chief executive conceded talks with the opposition party on seat adjustment in Punjab have begun.

On the other hand, in a bid to scuttle the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) signed a no-trust motion against Elahi and Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan.

The decision to sign no-trust motions came after the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who met party leaders at his Model Town residence in Lahore.

In addition to discussing the motion, the meeting also mulled approaching the governor for a vote of confidence from the chief minister. During the meeting, Special Assistant on Interior Attaullah Tarar apprised the PML-N president the motions would be submitted in the coming week.

Previous article
Covid-19 daily report: 13 new cases
Next article
England within 50 of Pakistan after Brook ton in third Test
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Workshop on reformation of probation service

RAWALPINDI: Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agricultural University will hold a two-day workshop on “Capacity Building and Risk Assessment of Punjab Probation/Payroll Officers” in...

Umar: PDM government afraid of country going to polls

51st martyrdom anniversary of Mahfuz observed

Imran on mission to bring ‘political and economic instability’: Hamza

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.