Mobiles of media will be confiscated if they make videos of lawmakers in Parliament premises: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has issued clear directives for the confiscation of mobile phones from media personnel, social media influencers, and others caught making videos of lawmakers arriving or leaving the Parliament premises.

The directives, justified by citing ‘security threats,’ promise strict action against any individuals, including media personnel, influencers, guests, or others, found obstructing lawmakers and capturing their videos within the Parliament premises.

“We have engaged with the interior ministry and IG Islamabad; stringent action will be taken,” affirmed the NA speaker, acknowledging Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s valid security concerns. He underscored the prevailing security threats within the Red Zone, where key government buildings are situated.

These measures follow incidents where certain individuals affiliated with the PTI breached Parliament’s galleries and initiated slogans. Notably, a media house reporter faced accusations of recording proceedings from the press gallery and broadcasting them, further exacerbating the speaker’s ire.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, emphasizing security vulnerabilities, highlighted the lack of security checks at Parliament House and the potential risks posed by unchecked individuals. He urged restrictions on gallery attendees, citing instances of disruptive behavior and the need to maintain decorum.

Expressing frustration over the absence of action, Asif pressed for stricter regulations, extending beyond the assembly halls to outer Parliament areas. He criticized the intrusion of TikTokers, social media influencers, and activists, urging the speaker to pass resolutions to uphold decorum.

In agreement, the speaker lamented the disturbances caused by certain individuals and directed security officials to enhance random security checks and crowd control measures.

Consequently, Sadiq reiterated the commitment to stringent actions and adjourned the session.