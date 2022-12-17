NATIONAL

Three killed in Hangu after passenger van argument

By INP
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JUNE 21: Dead bodies of hot weather victims are being placed at Edhi Morgue on Sunday, June 21, 2015 in Karachi, Pakistan. As many as 150 bodies have been shifted to Edhi morgue centre in the past 24 hours in Karachi, According to the senior officer Ahmad Edhi, the administration has decided to bury at least 30 abandoned corpses at Edhi graveyard due to lack of space. Intense hot weather, old aging and different diseases have been reported as a cause of their deaths, Edhi foundation confirmed. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: At least three people aboard a passenger van were killed in Hangu city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday when a man shot at travellers after an argument erupted, police said.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Asif Bahadur, a group of passengers engaged in a heated argument and the situation escalated when one of them took out his gun and opened fire on the others.

As a result, three people, including two women, lost their lives, he added. Several were injured.

Bahadur said law enforcers have cordoned off the area and started looking for the suspect, who fled after the crime. The incident took place near the Shanawari town of Hangu.

He said the actual motive behind the incident is yet to be determined.

Initially, reports said that the bus was fired on, however, Bahadur clarified the incident occurred due to fighting between the passengers.

Deputy Medical Superintendent at the DHQ Hospital in Hangu, Wilayat Khan, confirmed the death toll and shared that the injured were under treatment.

Bilawal urges world to delink women’s rights from Afghanistan crises
Qatar offers World Cup visitors an introduction to Islam
INP
INP

