N League ministers skip sitting in Imran attack probe

By Staff Report
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government march towards capital Islamabad, demanding early elections, in Gujranwala on November 1, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

LAHORE: Three Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members of the federal cabinet, who were summoned by the joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the assassination bid on former prime minister Imran Khan, skipped the proceedings.

Rana Sanaullah Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Mian Javed Latif, who purportedly accused Khan of committing blasphemy, were summoned by the five-member team at the office of the Lahore police chief Saturday.

A station house officer (SHO) at the city police station in Wazirabad, where the chairman of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party was attacked, had issued notices to the ministers on behalf of the team to record their statements.

But the ministers decided against attending the proceedings, according to the party sources.

The 70-year-old former cricket star was wounded in November in a shooting at a rally, part of a rolling march that he has led to press for a general election, since he was ousted in a Parliament vote in April.

He alleges the interior minister, the prime minister and a Pakistan Army general from the spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), were involved in the assassination attempt. The government and the military have denied the allegations.

The police have the suspected shooter in custody after he was intercepted by a PTI supporter who threw off his aim.

