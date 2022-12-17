Covid-19 daily report: 10 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 10 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Saturday.

The overall tally of infected people climbed to 1,575,572 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,635 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Friday, 5,115 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan, whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.20 percent.

There are 27 patients who are in critical condition.