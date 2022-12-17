NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 10 new cases

By Staff Report
A security guard outside the Adult Vaccination Center at the Dow University Hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Pakistan has granted approval to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine according to people familiar with the matter. The South Asian country has already ordered 1.2 million doses from Chinese state-backed vaccine developer Sinopharm, and has also given approval to AstraZeneca Plcs shot for private use. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 10 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Saturday.

The overall tally of infected people climbed to 1,575,572 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,635 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with no more deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Friday, 5,115 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan, whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.20 percent.

There are 27 patients who are in critical condition.

Previous article
Pakistan takes ‘saffron terrorist’ India to cleaners over terrorism accusation
Next article
Gwadar students see bright future through Pakistan-China cooperation
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bilawal urges world to delink women’s rights from Afghanistan crises

NEW YORK: The foreign minister urged the international community to delink the situation of women's rights in Afghanistan from its humanitarian and economic situation...

Musk says will restore recently suspended Twitter accounts of journalists

N League ministers skip sitting in Imran attack probe

Gwadar students see bright future through Pakistan-China cooperation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.