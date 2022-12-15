NATIONAL

Hamza reaches London to meet Nawaz Sharif

By Staff Report

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reached London.

During his tour, the former Punjab chief minister is due to hold meetings with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Hamza Shahbaz is expected to stay in London for a week and meet other leaders of the PML-N as well.

Hamza’s London visit comes at a time when the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has threatened to dissolve the Punjab Assembly with PTI Chairman Imran Khan expected to announce a date for the dissolution of the provincial assemblies in the end of this month.

