Preventing depression

Many people fall into depression due to sedentary lifestyle and lack of healthy, physical activities. Research has shown that exercise can be a great way to boost mood and to overcome depression. Unfor-tunately, youngsters in Pakistan have become addicted to mobile phones, social media and online games. They spend a lot of time with their gadgets, television and computers, and give little attention to physical activities. As a result, they are easily affected by negative thoughts, are unable to express their emotions, often feel down and lonely, and sometimes harm themselves. According to research, 15-20 minutes of daily physical activity can uplift the mood, reduce anxiety and offer other health benefits. Those doing physical exercises once a day will remain fresh and happy for the whole day. Furthermore, regular exercise may reduce depression from 16.8 per cent to 8.3pc. All people, especially youngsters, should try to take time out and spend 15-20 minutes doing exercises as part of their daily routines so that they may lead a happy and healthy life.

ABDUL JABBAR GOLA

QUETTA