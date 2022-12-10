Life beyond grades

Ironically, we do not talk about psychosocial health as often and as seriously as we should, keeping in view the high prevalence of related issues in our society. If neglected, they can cause severe emotional and long-term mental health problems. Parents, elders and teachers should give more importance to mental health than high scores in examinations and material success. They should keep a friendly relationship with children, especially with those in their teens, and talk to them on a range of topics instead of just talking about studies, exams and grades. Many a time, youngsters suffer silently because of a problem that they think they cannot discuss with their elders, and subsequently go into depression. Parents should be there for their children regardless of any set of circumstances. They should comfort them, hold intimate discussions and engage them in healthy activities, sports or creative hobbies, like painting, drawing, theatre, writing or reading so that they may express themselves fully. I hope the new generation will grow up understanding the importance of mental health and what it can do to a person. If that happens, they will surely be better parents than most of us are today.

SAFIA ARIF

KARACHI