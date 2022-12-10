Who is responsible for the mess?

There have been several railway accidents over the years in which people lost their lives while trying to cross the tracks at unmanned gates. But neither the authorities have changed their lackadaisical attitude in this regard nor have the people in general learnt any lesson. Such unmanned crossings remain a common entity in the country, especially in smaller cities and towns. The railway crossing in Padidan is one such spot and deserves the attention of the authorities concerned rather urgently. Whenever there is a train passing through, people, including those in their vehicles of various descriptions, try to rush their way across the tracks. People often get stuck right on the tracks rather precariously, as can be seen in the accompanying picture, but what one can also see in the picture is the casual nature of the entire activity. This surely is the lull before the storm.

There are gates on both sides of the track, but there is no official assigned to pull the barriers down when a train is approaching, and to release them when it is all clear. Many an accident has taken lives at this very crossing, but that has not alerted anybody anywhere to do something about it. One wonders what the officials of Pakistan Railways are up to. Maybe some other government department should intervene by planning an underpass at the crossing so that both the train and the traffic may move freely without risking any life in the process.

FARHAN ALI SIYAL

PADIDAN