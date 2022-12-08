NATIONAL

Turkish aid group reaches out to over 150,000 flood victims

By Anadolu Agency
SEHWAN SHARIF, PAKISTAN, SEPTEMBER 15: Pakistani flood victims are seen in a tent provided by Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) in Sehwan Sharif, southern Sindh province, Pakistan, on September 15, 2022. The current monsoon season that struck the South Asian nuclear country in June, has inundated one-third of Pakistan apart from killing nearly 1,500 people, according to the countryâs National Disaster Management Authority. Over 33 million people of the countryâs 220 million population have been displaced by the latest downpours and flooding in all four provinces since mid-June, in addition to causing a staggering US$30 billion in damages to the already weakened infrastructures. (Photo by Shakeel Ahmed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) of Turkey reached out to over 150,000 flood victims in the aftermath of the most devastating deluge on record in the country.

The Istanbul-based aid group said in a statement that to date, it had distributed 13,272 food packages, 1,107 tents, 6,215 blankets, 7,337 hygiene packages, over 3,000 kitchen sets, 100 water strainers, and around 4,500 mosquito nets since the floods that began in mid-June inundated vast parts of the country until they subsided in October.

It also served hot meals and canned foods to over 55,000 flood victims and supported four mobile field clinics in Sindh and Balochistan for 195 days, the statement said, adding the clinics provided free examinations, treatment, and medicine.

While the IHH has helped over 150,000 Pakistanis in various ways, nearly 34,650 people received medical treatment at these field clinics, it said.

Over 1,700 victims died in the massive floods and heavy rainfall, according to figures by the authorities.

The aid group also extended a helping hand to orphans and their families in Pakistan with food and income aid.

Anadolu Agency

