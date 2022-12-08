Sports

765,000 World Cup visitors fall short of Qatar’s expected 1.2mn influx

By Reuters
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 12: Members of the public pose for a pictures next to a Qatar 2020 logo with the skyline of the city in the background ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at on November 12, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

DOHA: Qatar received just over 765,000 visitors during the first two weeks of the World Cup, according to an organisers’ report obtained by Reuters, falling short of the country’s expectations for an influx of 1.2 million during the month-long event.

A huge surge in visitors at this stage is unlikely with only eight teams staying on in Doha, and eight games left out of the 64 in the tournament that began on November 20.

Organisers had previously identified the peak period for international visitors to be November 24-28 during the busy group stage, when 32 teams were playing four matches every day.

The December 7 report was prepared by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), which organises the tournament, and said that the first 17 days of the World Cup saw 765,859 international visitors, more than half of whom have now departed.

The report registered 1.33 million match ticketholders and 3.09 million tickets sold across the eight stadiums in Qatar for the tournament that ends on December 18.

A Qatari official, who did not wish to be named, confirmed the figures. The SC did not respond to Reuters‘ requests for comment.

The tournament in Qatar, the first to be held in the Middle East, is considered one of the most expensive in terms of tickets, hotels and alcohol, sales of which are restricted.

Fewer international visitors than originally forecast led to an unexpected glut of accommodation but has also averted major over-crowding or traffic headaches in Qatar, the smallest country by both population and area to host the World Cup.

The influx of visitors represents a 25 percent boost to the country’s resident population of three million, of which only about 10-12 percent are Qataris.

“With over a week of competition still to go, a wave of new visitors has started arriving from the nations that made it to the quarter finals,” the Qatari official told Reuters.

More visitors are expected to flock to Qatar for popular matches and after the country lifted entry restrictions for nationals and residents of fellow Gulf states.

Cumulative stadium attendance at the first 52 matches was 2.65 million, the document said.

Previously, world soccer’s governing body FIFA said that stadium attendance in Qatar had surpassed attendance at stadiums during a corresponding period at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

On Tuesday, hundreds of Moroccan fans flew into Qatar on special flights arranged ahead of their team’s victory over Spain. It is expected that similar fights will be laid on to allow last-minute fans to fly in from overseas to watch their teams advance through the tournament’s final three rounds.

Visitors to Qatar must obtain a Hayya identification card ahead of travel as it doubles as a mandatory entry visa during the tournament period. On Tuesday, Qatar dropped this requirement for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Previous articleModi’s party set for landslide election win in India’s Gujarat state
Next articleTurkish aid group reaches out to over 150,000 flood victims
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship begins

KARACHI: The opening ceremony of 1st Chief of the Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship was held at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan...
Read more
Sports

Portugal to face Morocco in World Cup quarter-final on Saturday

ISLAMABAD: Portugal and Morocco would meet in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup, at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday, December 10. In the...
Read more
Sports

Portugal hero Ramos ‘never dreamt’ of World Cup hat-trick

Doha: Portugal's hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos said he had not even dreamt of starting a World Cup knockout match, let alone scoring three in...
Read more
Sports

Aroob Shah to lead Pakistan in inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Pakistan international and Sindh’s Aroob Shah will lead Pakistan in the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup which will be played from 14 to...
Read more
Sports

Netherlands to host 2024 WSF World Masters Squash C’ships

ISLAMABAD: The Netherlands has been confirmed as hosts for 2024 WSF World Masters Squash Championships, with the Frans Otten Stadion in Amsterdam hosting all...
Read more
Sports

Abdullah, Imam, Naseem progress in ICC Rankings

ISLAMABAD :Pakistan’s trio of Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq and Naseem Shah have progressed in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings released Wednesday. Pakistan openers...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Modi’s party set for landslide election win in India’s Gujarat state

AHMEDABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was headed for a landslide victory in his home state of Gujarat on Thursday,...

US denounces ‘despicable’ Afghan public execution, presses Taliban in talks

Civil society wants voice heard at COP15 biodiversity meeting

Epaper_22-12-08 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.