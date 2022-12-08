World

Modi’s party set for landslide election win in India’s Gujarat state

By Reuters
Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, speaks at the nation's Independence Day ceremony at Red Fort in New Delhi, India, on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. After more than eight years in office, Modi's personal standing towers over his political rivals even as the South Asian nation grapples with high inflation and unemployment and faced a catastrophic Covid-19 wave last summer. Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

AHMEDABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was headed for a landslide victory in his home state of Gujarat on Thursday, a big boost to the Hindu nationalist party ahead of general elections due in 2024.

The western industrial state is a bastion of the BJP, which has not lost state assembly elections there since 1995. Modi was Gujarat’s chief minister for 13 years before becoming prime minister in 2014.

The BJP led in more than 80 percent of seats out of a total 182 in the early counting of votes and was on its way to wrest a larger majority than in 2017, when it won 99 seats in the last state assembly elections.

The party was also set to surpass its best results in Gujarat when it won 127 seats in 2002.

Modi remains widely popular in the country, partly due to economic growth and also because of his strong base among India’s Hindu majority population, despite critics pointing to rising inflation, unemployment, and growing religious polarisation.

He is eyeing a third term as prime minister in 2024 and campaigned extensively across the state in the run-up to the Gujarat vote.

The BJP’s main opposition in Gujarat came from the Indian National Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which emerged in 2012 out of an anti-corruption movement.

The 137-year-old Congress party led in 26 seats, far below the 77 seats it won in 2017, while the AAP was ahead in nine seats having won none the last time.

In another state election in the small northern state of Himachal Pradesh, the BJP was also hoping to ride on Modi’s aggressive campaigning to retain power. The BJP and the Congress were neck and neck for seats in the 68-seat assembly.

Victories in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will come as a welcome boost for the BJP, which lost control of the municipal corporation in the national capital Delhi to the AAP, in results announced on Wednesday.

Previous articleUS denounces ‘despicable’ Afghan public execution, presses Taliban in talks
Next article765,000 World Cup visitors fall short of Qatar’s expected 1.2mn influx
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US denounces ‘despicable’ Afghan public execution, presses Taliban in talks

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday said the Taliban's "despicable" public execution in Afghanistan showed a return to the group's dark past as it...
Read more
World

Civil society wants voice heard at COP15 biodiversity meeting

MONTREAL: Protests, public debates and film screenings: this is the other side of the COP15 summit, where NGOs are mobilising to raise awareness of...
Read more
World

China-Arab cooperation tops Xi’s agenda of landmark Middle East visit

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and...
Read more
World

Taliban map showing Kashmir as part of Pakistan upsets India

KABUL: Taliban have made public a map of South Asia, showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan while Ladakh in the control of...
Read more
World

Billed as ‘last chance’ for nature, UN biodiversity talks open

MONTREAL: High-stakes UN biodiversity talks open in Montreal Wednesday, in what is being billed as the "last best chance" to save the planet's species...
Read more
World

Germany busts far-right cell plotting to ‘overthrow state’

Frankfurt: German police staged nationwide raids on Wednesday and arrested 25 people suspected of belonging to a far-right "terror cell" plotting to overthrow the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Modi’s party set for landslide election win in India’s Gujarat state

AHMEDABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was headed for a landslide victory in his home state of Gujarat on Thursday,...

US denounces ‘despicable’ Afghan public execution, presses Taliban in talks

Civil society wants voice heard at COP15 biodiversity meeting

Epaper_22-12-08 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.