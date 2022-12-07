World

US judge dismisses suit against Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi murder

By AFP
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives for a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May (not pictured) in number 10 Downing Street on March 7, 2018 in London, England. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made wide-ranging changes at home supporting a more liberal Islam. Whilst visiting the UK he will meet with several members of the Royal family and the Prime Minister. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON: A US judge dismissed Tuesday a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his alleged role in the 2018 murder of The Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Washington federal judge John Bates accepted a US government’s stance that Prince Mohammed, who was designated prime minister of Saudi Arabia in September, enjoys immunity in US courts as a foreign head of state.

Bates said the civil suit filed by Khashoggi’s widow Hatice Cengiz and his activist group DAWN made a “strong” and “meritorious” argument that Prince Mohammed was behind the murder.

But he ruled that he had no power to reject the US government’s official stance, submitted in a formal statement to the court on November 17, that the prince had immunity as a foreign leader.

Even if the prince was named prime minister just weeks ago, the US government’s executive branch “remains responsible for foreign affairs, including with Saudi Arabia, and a contrary decision on bin Salman’s immunity by this Court would unduly interfere with those responsibilities,” Bates said.

He said the “credible” allegations of the murder, the timing of the prince’s being named prime minister, and the timing of the US government’s submission, left him with “uneasiness.”

But Bates said he had no other choice in the case.

Prince Mohammed has been the kingdom’s de facto ruler for several years under his father King Salman.

One of the prince’s most vocal critics, Khashoggi was a journalist and activist based in the United States when he traveled to Turkey with his fiancee to obtain documents for their marriage from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

After he entered the consulate, Khashoggi was seized and murdered allegedly by a team of agents of the Saudi regime, his body dismembered and disposed of.

A Saudi court in 2020 jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years over the killing.

Last year, US President Joe Biden declassified an intelligence report that claimed Prince Mohammed had approved the operation against Khashoggi, an assertion Saudi authorities deny.

The murder deeply strained ties between Washington and Riyadh.

But driven by the needs of Middle East politics, particularly the threat from Iran, and Saudi Arabia’s power over oil markets, Biden traveled to the country in July in a move seen as partially aiming to put the murder case behind.

Nevertheless, while there Biden made mention of it in his talks with the crown prince, calling the murder “outrageous.”

Previous articleCummins out of 2nd West Indies Test, Smith to captain Australia
Next articleDjokovic to begin Australian Open campaign at Adelaide International
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Bombing at Indonesia police station kills officer, hurts seven

BANDUNG: A man blew himself up Wednesday at a police station on Indonesia’s main island of Java in what appeared to be the latest...
Read more
World

COP15: UN biodiversity talks billed as ‘last chance’ for nature

CALGARY: High-stakes UN biodiversity talks open in Montreal Wednesday, in what is being billed as the "last best chance" to save the planet's species...
Read more
World

Roadside bomb kills seven in Afghanistan

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, AFGHANISTAN: A roadside bomb killed seven petroleum company employees commuting to work on a packed bus in northern Afghanistan's biggest city, an official...
Read more
World

Kremlin discusses ‘domestic security’ after Ukraine drone attacks

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday met with top officials on Russia's domestic security as the Kremlin said the latest Ukrainian drone attacks presented...
Read more
World

In IIOJK, Mirwaiz completes 40 months of illegal house detention

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq...
Read more
World

Ukraine races to restore power grid post-Russia strikes as winter comes

KYIV, UKRAINE: Ukraine worked to restore power on Tuesday after Russia's latest wave of missile strikes caused power disruptions across the country, right as...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Cummins out of 2nd West Indies Test, Smith to captain Australia

SYDNEY: Steve Smith will captain Australia in the second Test against the West Indies after skipper Pat Cummins was ruled out due to injury...

Epaper_22-12-07 LHR

Epaper_22-12-07 KHI

Epaper_22-12-07 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.