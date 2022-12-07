Sports

Cummins out of 2nd West Indies Test, Smith to captain Australia

By AFP
Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins (L) speaks with teammate Steve Smith (R) during their final practice session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on February 25, 2022, before their departure for the team's first tour of Pakistan since 1998. - --IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO COMMERCIAL USE-- (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / --IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO COMMERCIAL USE-- (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

SYDNEY: Steve Smith will captain Australia in the second Test against the West Indies after skipper Pat Cummins was ruled out due to injury Wednesday with Scott Boland replacing him.

The pace spearhead has been nursing a mild thigh problem and did not bowl on the last two days of the opening Test in Perth, which Australia won by 164 runs.

Cummins had expressed confidence in being fit for the second day-night Test in Adelaide that begins Thursday but has not recovered in time.

“Team medical staff commenced Cummins’ recovery in Adelaide but selectors deemed there was not sufficient time for the fast bowler to be fully fit for the match,” Cricket Australia said.

Cummins also missed last year’s Adelaide Test against England as a close Covid-19 contact, with vice-captain Smith standing in as skipper on that occasion as well.

Boland played in the Ashes campaign but was overlooked for successive overseas tours this year.

Australia play five Tests this summer, with three against South Africa after the West Indies, and face a huge 2023, with the Australian skipper on Sunday saying he was conscious that he has a lot of bowling ahead.

“It’s definitely part of the thought process the last few days. I don’t really want to turn a one-weeker into a three- or four-week injury and potentially miss the summer,” Cummins said.

He is expected to return for the opening Test against South Africa in Brisbane later this month.

Even without Cummins bowling in the West Indies’ second innings in Perth, Australia were too good, with Nathan Lyon shouldering the burden, ending with 6-128 despite the wicket offering little for spinners.

They head into this week’s clash with an ominous record in pink-ball Tests, having won all nine they have contested — six of them at Adelaide Oval.

The West Indies have their own injury worries, with top-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner suffering a concussion in Perth. It is unclear whether he will be fit to play this week.

Their pace attack is also struggling, with Kyle Mayers (shoulder strain) unable to bowl in the Perth second innings while Kemar Roach limped off with a hamstring niggle, and Jayden Seales has been battling knee pain.

Anderson Phillip is the first-choice backup bowler, but the uncapped Marquino Mindley could also play after arriving in Adelaide from his homeland on Tuesday as cover.

“You’ve still got to stay positive,” West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick told reporters.

“We are playing the best team in the world, and we just want to grind and fight and stay in the fight as long as possible.”

Previous articleEpaper_22-12-07 LHR
Next articleUS judge dismisses suit against Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi murder
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Djokovic to begin Australian Open campaign at Adelaide International

ADELAIDE: Novak Djokovic will begin his bid for a 10th Australian Open title at the Adelaide International, organisers said Wednesday, after the Serbian was...
Read more
Sports

Pele watches Brazil World Cup match from hospital

SAO PAULO: With fans worldwide on edge over his health, ailing 82-year-old football legend Pele said he was cheering for the Brazilian national team...
Read more
Sports

Ronaldo eyes World Cup quarters as Morocco dare to dream

DOHA: Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to fire Portugal past Switzerland and into the World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday as Morocco bid to derail Spain's...
Read more
Sports

PAF White clinches 31st CAS Challenge Cup Polo Tournament title

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) White displayed a standout performance to seal the 31st Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Challenge Cup Polo Tournament,...
Read more
Sports

PBCC to take up visa denial by India for Blind T20 WC with WBC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) would be taking up the matter of denial of visas to Pakistan team for participation in T20...
Read more
Sports

Shaheen Afridi, Buttler, Adil Rashid selected for ICC Men’s Player of Month Award

ISLAMABAD: England’s Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid, and Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi have been shortlisted for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Player of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

E-papers

Epaper_22-12-07 LHR

Epaper_22-12-07 KHI

Epaper_22-12-07 ISB

The mask is off

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.