Sports

Stoked: England skipper hails ‘special’ win in Pakistan

By AFP
RAWALPINDI, PAKISTAN - DECEMBER 05: Ben Stokes applauds the fans after England won the first Test by 74 runs at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 05, 2022 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. (Photo by Philip Brown/Popperfoto/Popperfoto via Getty Images)

MULTAN: Skipper Ben Stokes hailed England’s nail-biting victory in the first Test against Pakistan Monday as “one of the best” of his career — particularly given the state of the lifeless Rawalpindi pitch.

With just minutes to spare in dying light after five days of enthralling cricket, England finally halted a heroic last stand by Pakistan’s tailenders to win the first Test by 74 runs.

It was only the third time England have won a Test in Pakistan, although they haven’t visited since 2005 because of security issues.

“To be able to get a result on this type of wicket is mind-blowing,” Stokes said ahead of the second Test starting in Multan on Friday.

“I think it’s probably one of the best. The effort that everyone has managed to put in this whole week is just incredible.”

England have “Bazball” to thank for their victory — the free-wheeling brand of cricket coined from the nickname of new head coach Brendon “Baz” McCullum, a New Zealander.

McCullum was an aggressive batter in his playing days — he holds the record for the fastest individual Test century — and under him, and skipper Stokes, the English have brought one-day cricket to the five-day game.

Records tumbled in Rawalpindi with England becoming the only team in history to score 500 runs on the first day of a Test — courtesy of four individual centuries, another record.

Overall, some 1,768 runs were scored in the match — the third-highest aggregate since Test cricket began.

Still, Pakistan did well to peg back England’s daunting 657-run first-innings total to trail by just 78 runs.

England again turned on the fireworks in their second innings before a bold Stokes declaration left Pakistan seeking 343 runs for victory.

For a while, it looked as if the home team would do it — but a devastating last session saw England shine as the light dimmed for a famous victory.

“We’re pretty lost for words,” said Stokes, who now has seven wins in the last eight Tests.

“I feel very honoured and feel a very privileged position to be able to lead these guys. Jimmy Anderson was saying he felt a bit emotional, so having a bloke with near enough 180 Test matches (176) feeling like that at the end of this is proof that we’ve achieved something very special.”

Stokes suggested “Bazball” was here to stay.

“Test cricket is generally exciting when England are playing,” he said. “That’s what we set out to do from day one.”

And he praised the fighting spirit of his players in dealing with a mystery virus that threatened the start of the first Test.

“The way in which the lads just dealt with it and just cracked on was a credit to them as individuals and as a team,” he said.

Stokes also had praise for the home crowd — delighted to see England visit at last, but disappointed not to win.

“I’m not going to lie, the reception that we got walking off the field as winners in Pakistan was very special,” he said.

Previous articleBandial takes suo motu notice of Sharif killing — six weeks after ‘brutal’ incident
Next articlePakistan to UN: Move from talk to action to close digital divide in poor nations
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Islamabad tower becomes casualty of brawl between Sharif, Kashmir PM owner

-- CDA seals off iconic Centaurus Mall for violating building laws, nine years after it put out welcome mat -- Overnight development comes hours after...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bandial takes suo motu notice of Sharif killing — six weeks after ‘brutal’ incident

ISLAMABAD: The grisly murder of Arshad Sharif, the top investigative journalist who was living in self-imposed exile in Kenya after receiving threats in Pakistan,...
Read more
Sports

Desperate fans turn to illegal hawkers in Qatar for World Cup tickets

DOHA: Ashraf Ali arrived at Stadium 974 six hours ahead of the Argentina-Poland World Cup match and, in desperation, raised a hand-written sign: "We...
Read more
Sports

Ronaldo eyes World Cup quarters as Morocco dare to dream

DOHA: Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to fire Portugal past Switzerland and into the World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday as Morocco bid to derail Spain's...
Read more
Sports

England’s Liam Livingstone out of Pakistan tour with knee injury

RAWALPINDI: All-rounder Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of England's tour of Pakistan with a knee injury, the team's management said...
Read more
Sports

Mbappe double fires France into quarters as England romp past Senegal

Doha: A brilliant double from Kylian Mbappe fired France into the World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday as England romped past Senegal to set up...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bandial takes suo motu notice of Sharif killing — six weeks...

ISLAMABAD: The grisly murder of Arshad Sharif, the top investigative journalist who was living in self-imposed exile in Kenya after receiving threats in Pakistan,...

Desperate fans turn to illegal hawkers in Qatar for World Cup tickets

Ronaldo eyes World Cup quarters as Morocco dare to dream

Salman Rushdie releases excerpts from new novel four months after stabbing

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.