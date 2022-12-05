NATIONAL

Shahnawaz Amir confesses killing of Sara Inam

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Shahnawaz Amir, the prime suspect in the Sara Inam murder case, has confessed to killing his Pakistani-Canadian national wife, according to a charge sheet (challan) submitted by Islamabad police to the sessions court hearing the case.

According to the challan, the main accused told the police during the investigation that when Sara Inam did not send him money (sometime before her murder) she had a heated telephonic conversation with him and he divorced her on the phone.

The suspect told the police that after the divorce, Sara Inam reached Islamabad from Abu Dhabi on September 22.

The suspect told the police that she started arguing with him in the bedroom that night and demanded to return the money she had sent to him. On which, according to the police challan, the suspect first hit Sara Inam with a showpiece and injured her. When Sara Inam started making noise, the accused picked up a dumbbell and hit her several times on the head.

According to the challan, on the crime scene, Samina Shah, the mother of the main accused, told the police that her son had a fight with his wife Sara Inam and he killed her by hitting her on the head with a dumbbell. After the arrest, the main accused confessed that he killed his wife during a fight.

According to the challan, the main accused told the police that, he hid his wife’s body in a bathroom tub before it was recovered by the police on his identification. It further said that the police also recovered the dumbbell with which the accused killed his wife. There were blood stains on the accused’s shirt, hands, and dumbbell. Five passports, five mobile phones and a copy of the marriage certificate were also seized from the accused, according to the police challan.

Staff Report

