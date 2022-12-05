NATIONAL

Afghan Taliban term Kabul attack ‘foreign conspiracy’

By Staff Report

KABUL: The Afghan Taliban on Monday claimed that a ‘foreign hand was involved’ in the attack on the Pakistan embassy in Kabul.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Spokesman of the Afghan Taliban and Deputy Minister of Information, Science and Culture of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), tweeted that the attacker has been arrested.

He said that the attacker is a foreign national and a member of the militant ISIS group, adding that he carried out the attack in cooperation with the ‘rebels’.

Zabihullah said that foreign groups are behind the attack, with the aim of creating mistrust between the two brotherly countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan and added that further investigation is ongoing.

The attack

Last week, there were shots fired at the Pakistan embassy in the Afghan capital, in what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called “an assassination attempt” on the head of the mission Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani.

A Kabul police spokesman said one suspect had been arrested and two light weapons were seized after security forces swept a nearby building “and prevented the continuation of gunfire”.

An embassy official told AFP a lone attacker “came behind the cover of houses and started firing”. “The ambassador and all the other staff are safe, but we are not going outside of the embassy building as a precaution,” he said.

The Foreign Office in Islamabad said the attack had been aimed at Nizamani, who remained safe. However, it added that a Pakistani security guard, Sepoy Israr Mohammad, was critically wounded while protecting the ambassador.

Sepoy Israr had been evacuated to Pakistan, the Foreign Office said. “The helicopter carrying the injured security guard Israr Mohammad in today’s attack on our mission in Kabul, has landed in Peshawar,” the spokesperson said.

Previous articlePunjab Assembly to be dissolved in next four months: CM Elahi
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Punjab Assembly to be dissolved in next four months: CM Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister CM Pervez Elahi has said that the provincial assembly will "continue the same way for the next four months till...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of Mangla Dam

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated on Monday the refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of Mangla Dam aimed at enhancing its electricity...
Read more
NATIONAL

Afghanistan arrests ‘foreign IS member’ for embassy attack

ISLAMABAD/KABUL: A "foreign" member of the Islamic State (IS) militant group has been arrested in connection with an attack last week on Pakistan's embassy...
Read more
NATIONAL

2022: a year of living dangerously

ISLAMABAD: From the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the unprecedented flash floods in Pakistan, here is a roundup of the biggest events to mark...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sacré bleu: Gill summoned to Balochistan for criticising army

QUETTA: Days after police in Balochistan booked Shahbaz Gill for using blue language while criticising the former army chief, retired Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa,...
Read more
NATIONAL

New mechanism to replace national flood response body, announces minister

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced the closure of the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC), the top calamity response body, disclosing the process...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Aggressive England beat Pakistan by 74 runs in Rawalpindi Test

RAWALPINDI: England showcased their masterful approach of aggression in Test cricket with a superb 74-run victory over Pakistan in the final session of the...

Afghanistan arrests ‘foreign IS member’ for embassy attack

2022: a year of living dangerously

Sacré bleu: Gill summoned to Balochistan for criticising army

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]kistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.