Opinion

Ugly structures

By Editor's Mail
14
0

Sharing an incident that happened last month. On the night of Oct 1, a truck came to the area from which bricks were unloaded. I thought it was for the nearby girls school as some repair work was going on there. The next morning, I was aghast to see a wall in place, separating G-6/1-3 sector from G-6/1-4 in Islamabad. The beauty of vastness has been blocked by this ghastly wall which has been built without proper foundations or any proper piece of work. It was like popping up construction without any aesthetic sense, and extending the municipal office on public land while destroying the original blueprint. A while ago, someone in the single-storey quarters of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had the commercial sense to build a first floor and then to rent it out to make money. The trend caught on, and CDA employees one after the other had additional structures built without bothering about whteher the foundation of those single-storey structures could carry the excess weight.

Islamabad’s openness and greenery need to be salvaged, not destroyed. The old residents of Islamabad have fond memories of G-6 sector as it is the oldest sector in the capital. It is our duty to preserve it.

- Advertisement -

We should plant trees and flowers instead of raising ugly, distasteful constructions.

FARAH GUL

ISLAMABAD

Previous articleMugged twice
Next articleBetter visit Hunza before it’s all gone
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Better visit Hunza before it’s all gone

The area of Karimabad in Hunza Valley is becoming the ‘New Murree’. About 685km from Islamabad and two-and-a-half hours from Gilgit airport, the area...
Read more
Letters

Mugged twice

We have often heard of people getting robbed of their belongings during mugging incidents, including driving licences and CNICs. After reporting the incident to...
Read more
Comment

Emerging Geopolitical Framework

In the contemporary era, a consistent transformation in the geopolitical landscape has been quite evident. Traditionally dedicated to its role as the forebearer of...
Read more
Comment

HEC Policy Guidelines Regarding Paper-marking for HEIs

In Pakistan, overall 99 Private and 145 Public universities are registered with the Higher Education Commission (HEC). All these universities are following the "Policy...
Read more
Comment

An Obituary Too Early

Twitter, a sanctuary of all types of political handles, is flooded with obituaries of what people say is the hybrid system of governing Pakistan....
Read more
Editorials

As options run out

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s offer for talks, made at the meeting of the Punjab parliamentary party on Friday, was rejected out of hand by...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Ugly structures

Sharing an incident that happened last month. On the night of Oct 1, a truck came to the area from which bricks were unloaded....

Mugged twice

Emerging Geopolitical Framework

HEC Policy Guidelines Regarding Paper-marking for HEIs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.