Opinion

Mugged twice

By Editor's Mail
12
0

We have often heard of people getting robbed of their belongings during mugging incidents, including driving licences and CNICs. After reporting the incident to local police and having lodged an FIR, the victims approach the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) and the driving licence branch of traffic police. All government offices, including these two, charge the customers full fee as if they are issuing the documents for the first time. Why? The person concerned has been through a trauma and has lost the original documents in a mugging incident for which one has computerised receipt of FIR issued by a police station. Charging fresh fee in full suggests the departments are penalising the person for getting mugged. This is like adding insult to injury. Actually, this is nothing short of black comedy in which people are first mugged by the urchins roaming the streets and then by officials sitting in offices. The spike in crimes is an indication of failure of government and its agencies. Yet, hapless victims are made to pay for their collective failure by this government department or that. How does that work?

NADEEM NADIR

- Advertisement -

KASUR

Previous articleEmerging Geopolitical Framework
Next articleUgly structures
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Better visit Hunza before it’s all gone

The area of Karimabad in Hunza Valley is becoming the ‘New Murree’. About 685km from Islamabad and two-and-a-half hours from Gilgit airport, the area...
Read more
Letters

Ugly structures

Sharing an incident that happened last month. On the night of Oct 1, a truck came to the area from which bricks were unloaded....
Read more
Comment

Emerging Geopolitical Framework

In the contemporary era, a consistent transformation in the geopolitical landscape has been quite evident. Traditionally dedicated to its role as the forebearer of...
Read more
Comment

HEC Policy Guidelines Regarding Paper-marking for HEIs

In Pakistan, overall 99 Private and 145 Public universities are registered with the Higher Education Commission (HEC). All these universities are following the "Policy...
Read more
Comment

An Obituary Too Early

Twitter, a sanctuary of all types of political handles, is flooded with obituaries of what people say is the hybrid system of governing Pakistan....
Read more
Editorials

As options run out

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s offer for talks, made at the meeting of the Punjab parliamentary party on Friday, was rejected out of hand by...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Ugly structures

Sharing an incident that happened last month. On the night of Oct 1, a truck came to the area from which bricks were unloaded....

Mugged twice

Emerging Geopolitical Framework

HEC Policy Guidelines Regarding Paper-marking for HEIs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.