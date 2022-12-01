World

Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a ‘misunderstanding’

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter owner Elon Musk said he met with Apple chief Tim Cook on Wednesday and “resolved the misunderstanding” that prompted him to declare war on the iPhone maker’s App Store.

“Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store,” Musk tweeted.

“Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

Musk also tweeted a video clip of “Apple’s beautiful HQ” in Cupertino, California, noting that he had had a “good conversation” with Cook.

The world’s richest person opened fire on the planet’s most valuable company early this week over fees and rules at the App Store, saying Apple had threatened to oust his recently acquired social media platform.

The billionaire CEO had tweeted that Apple “threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why.”

Apple, which has not issued a public statement on the matter, typically tells developers if fixes need to be implemented in apps to conform to App Store policies.

Analysts told AFP the clash may have came down to money, with Musk irked that the App Store takes a commission on transactions such as subscriptions.

Musk has delayed the relaunch of the Twitter Blue subscription tier intended to have users pay for perks such as account verification checkmarks.

Twitter rolled out Blue early in November, but pulled the plug after impersonators paid for check marks to appear legitimate in what former head of safety and security Yoel Roth referred to as “a disaster.”

Both Apple and Google also require social networking services on their app stores to have effective systems for moderating harmful or abusive content.

But since taking over Twitter last month, Musk has cut around half of Twitter’s workforce, including many employees tasked with fighting disinformation, while an unknown number of others have quit.

He has also reinstated previously banned accounts, including that of former president Donald Trump.

Describing himself as a “free speech absolutist,” Musk believes that all content permitted by law should be allowed on Twitter, and has described his actions as a “revolution against online censorship in America.”

AFP

World

In new role as G-20 chair, India set to focus on climate

BENGALURU: India officially takes up its role as chair of the Group of 20 leading economies for the coming year Thursday and it’s putting...
Read more
World

China world’s fastest country to improve air quality: report

ISLAMABAD: China has become the world's fastest country in improving air quality with a dramatic drop in the emissions intensity of major pollutants and...
Read more
World

At least 16 killed, 24 wounded in Afghanistan’s madrasa blast

KABUL: At least 16 people were killed and 24 others wounded Wednesday by a blast at a madrasa in Afghanistan's northern city of Aybak,...
Read more
World

China makes history with spaceship crew gathering in orbit

JIUQUAN: The three astronauts aboard China's Shenzhou-15 spaceship entered the country's space station and met with another astronaut trio on Wednesday, a historic gathering...
Read more
World

Indian, US troops exercise near Sino-Indian border violates agreements: China

BEIJING: A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Wednesday that the joint military exercise between India and the US close to the Line of...
Read more
World

‘End of an era’: Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin dies at 96

BEIJING: Jiang Zemin passed away due to leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022, at the age...
Read more
