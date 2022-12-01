Sports

England bat first in Rawalpindi Test after virus scare

By AFP
RAWALPINDI, PAKISTAN - DECEMBER 01: Pakistan captain Babar Azam tosses the coin alongside England captain Ben Stokes ahead of the First Test Match between Pakistan and England at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat in the opening Test against Pakistan on Thursday, the match going ahead as scheduled despite a virus having swept through the visitors’ camp in Rawalpindi during the week.

“We’ve had some illness going round but we were really excited to get started,” Stokes said after winning the toss. “It’s not been ideal obviously, to start our tour like this, but hopefully we’ll be fine.”

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement said prior to the toss: “The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) has informed us that they are in a position to field an eleven and, as such, the first Test will commence as per schedule today.”

An ECB spokesman said earlier in the day the virus was not Covid-19 related, with players experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea.

The touring side made one change to their original playing 11, replacing Ben Foakes with Will Jacks, who makes his Test debut along with all-rounder Liam Livingstone.

Pakistan named four debutants — Saud Shakeel, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali and Zahid Mehmood — in their playing 11.

England will also play in Multan and Karachi in what is their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005.

The second and third Tests are in Multan (December 9-13) and Karachi (December 17-21).

