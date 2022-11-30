NATIONAL

COAS, JCSC chairman call on President Alvi, PM Shehbaz 

By Staff Report
COAS General Syed Asim Munir calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on November 30, 2022.

ISLAMABAD: Newly-appointed Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir called on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately.


Both CJCSC General Shamshad and Army Chief General Asim Munir separately called on President Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday. The duo also called on Prime Minister separately.

They exchanged views on national security and discussed professional matters pertaining to Army. The president and premier congratulated the new military leadership on assuming their respective offices.

Previous articleCharacter certificates
Next articleCash-dry ATMs
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

New military leadership will work to ‘end trust deficit’: Imran

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated the newly appointed military leadership, expressing the hope that they would work to “end the prevailing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gharo-Jhimpir corridor represents energy future of Pakistan: Dastgir

Inaugurates 220 KV Wind Power Grid Station Jhimpir-II KARACHI: Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Wednesday that every new wind power...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP to make every dream of Mohtarma BB come true: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, on 55th Foundation Day of Pakistan People’s Party, renewed the party’s pledge that by following...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran have no right to use Quaid’s name to achieve his ‘nefarious agenda’: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday fired a broadside at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying he should not...
Read more
NATIONAL

Authorities fail to curb Munshi culture in Patwar Khanas

LAHORE: Due to the inattention and apathy of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and the Lahore district administration, the culture of hiring private Munshis...
Read more
NATIONAL

Archaic firefighting systems: MCI issues ‘Hazard & Safety Alert’ for offices on Constitution Avenue

ISLAMABAD: Declaring the existing fire safety preparedness of different offices on Constitution Avenue including upper most offices as more vulnerable than ever, the Emergency...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PPP to make every dream of Mohtarma BB come true: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, on 55th Foundation Day of Pakistan People’s Party, renewed the party’s pledge that by following...

Bleeding of Balochistan

Quetta blast

Cash-dry ATMs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.