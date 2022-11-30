COAS, JCSC chairman call on President Alvi, PM Shehbaz 

ISLAMABAD: Newly-appointed Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir called on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately.



Both CJCSC General Shamshad and Army Chief General Asim Munir separately called on President Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday. The duo also called on Prime Minister separately.

They exchanged views on national security and discussed professional matters pertaining to Army. The president and premier congratulated the new military leadership on assuming their respective offices.