NATIONAL

Next general elections to be held ‘on time’ after August 2023: Sharif

By Anadolu Agency
ANKARA, TURKIYE - JUNE 1: Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus (not seen) attend Turkiye-Pakistan Business Council meeting in Ankara, Turkiye on June 1, 2022. (Photo by Esra Hacioglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said the next general elections in the nation “will be held on time,” that is after August next year.

“Let me make it absolutely clear that the next elections will be held on time,” Sharif told Anadolu Agency in an interview.

He was responding to questions about his predecessor and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s demand for early elections.

“This government came into being through a constitutional process and enjoys the mandate of the people of Pakistan,” Sharif said.

“The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023 to be followed by the establishment of an interim government that will hold elections,” the prime minister explained.

The present coalition government has “representation of all political parties of the country except the PTI and is busy dealing with the issues of great importance,” Sharif said.

Notably, Khan said on Saturday his party has decided to resign from all provincial assemblies, a move seen as a fresh bid to push the government for early elections in the country.

Sharif paid a two-day official visit to Turkey on Friday at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On Friday, Sharif and President Erdogan jointly inaugurated the third of four MILGEM corvette ships manufactured by Turkey for the Pakistan Navy at the Istanbul Shipyard.

Previous articleArgentina and Mexico fans’ rivalry rocks Qatar
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Swati arrested for tweet on army chief — again

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Azam Khan Swati, a senator of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, for sending out tweets criticising top...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz seeks to quintuple trade with Turkiye in 3 years

Stresses untiring efforts to convert summaries, feasibilities into action PM welcomes prospects of ECO’s outreach to CARs ISLAMABAD/ANKARA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday...
Read more
NATIONAL

Trader rejects claims about rise in Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR: Provincial President of Frontier Customs Clearing Agents (FCCA), Ziaul Haq Sarhadi on Saturday rejected the customs officials claim regarding rise in Pak-Afghan trade...
Read more
NATIONAL

Overseas Pakistanis real assets of country: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday reiterated that overseas Pakistanis were real assets to the country and their role in strengthening...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rapid HIV spread draws concern

ISLAMABAD: The prevalence of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) has reached alarming proportions as 9,773 new cases of the disease have been reported in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Homework completed for toppling Punjab govt: Ahsna Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday claimed that the PML-N completed homework to overthrow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

E-papers

Epaper_22-11-27 LHR

Epaper_22-11-27 KHI

Epaper_22-11-27 ISB

Flawed and illogical

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.