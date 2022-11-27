Opinion

Flawed and illogical

By Editor's Mail
0
0

The deplorable state of education in the country is known to one and all. However, there are some factors that do not get as much attention as they merit. A case in point is the admission process in some higher education institutions where one has to submit the admission fee and produce a voucher to that effect before the verification of relevant documents. This is clearly illogical. Institutions like the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in Islamabad and the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology (FUUAST) in Karachi follow such a pattern on their online portals, asking the applicants to pay the fee before having their documents scrutinised. Why cannot the universities verify the documents first and then ask for fee from the selected candidates? Even if the intention is to discourage non-serious candidates, a minimal fee would do the job.

Moreover, most such institutions have a tedious process of reclaiming the fee as it takes months and a number of useless visits to the department concerned in order to have the refund process completed. Such administrative loopholes on the part of universities add to the woes of students and their parents. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the universities concerned should look into the matter and make the admission process hassle-free.

- Advertisement -

ANWAR AHMAD

KARACHI

Previous articleFree treatment
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Free treatment

The situation prevailing in government hospitals is rather bleak. These hospitals are bound to provide standard healthcare to patients free of cost, but that...
Read more
Comment

Hindu Nationalist Government

The Hindu nationalist project, as conceived by its founders in the 1920s, aims to create a Hindu state in which there was a congruence...
Read more
Comment

Hijab in Iran – A Tool for oppression

  Hijab is a choice, not a compulsion and compelling people to wear it, is an act of oppression. For instance, imagine one is forced...
Read more
Comment

Sleeping with the Enemy

As the new Army Chief and the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee nominations are shortlisted, approved and formalized by the President and Prime...
Read more
Editorials

SBP’s rate hike

Instead, the rate was hiked, making it likely that the State Bank was merely reacting to the global inflationary wave, and the hike was...
Read more
Letters

KU and lack of ramps

All successive administrations over the years failed to facilitate the life of the physically-challenged students at Karachi University (KU). As a result, such students...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Hijab in Iran – A Tool for oppression

  Hijab is a choice, not a compulsion and compelling people to wear it, is an act of oppression. For instance, imagine one is forced...

Sleeping with the Enemy

SBP’s rate hike

PM Shehbaz seeks to quintuple trade with Turkiye in 3 years

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.