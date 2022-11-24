SC annuls LHC order regarding ‘informing Hamza before arrest’

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday declared the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order, to inform former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz before his arrest in Saaf Pani, Ramzan Sugar Mills and excess assets case, against the law.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard a petition of the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) against the LHC order and to declare it null and void.

The apex court stated that there is no requirement in the law to inform the accused before the arrest. The bench members observed that the order to inform Hamza 10 days before the arrest should not be used as a judicial precedent.

Subsequently, the top court disposed of the case on the grounds that the order of the LHC was ineffective.

It is important to mention here that the LHC had ordered to inform the former chief minister before his arrest in the Saaf Pani, Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases.

Earlier, a special central court had acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the Rs16 billion money laundering case.