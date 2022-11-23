Sports

Ronaldo seeks new club after Man Utd exit

By Agencies
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on September 11, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

London: Cristiano Ronaldo is searching for a new team after a tumultuous few hours at Manchester United, during which they announced the superstar forward was leaving and the club could be sold.

The veteran Portugal forward set the stage for his Old Trafford exit last week with an outspoken interview on TalkTV, in which he said he felt “betrayed” by the club and had no respect for new manager Erik ten Hag.

There was clearly no way back for Ronaldo and United issued a statement on Tuesday confirming they were parting ways with one of the greatest players in their history by “mutual agreement, with immediate effect”.

Ronaldo, currently at the World Cup in Qatar, issued a statement of his own, declaring his love for the club and saying it “feels like the right time” to seek a new challenge.

As well as lashing out against United and Ten Hag, the 37-year-old was scathing about the club’s unpopular US owners in his interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo said the Glazer family, who loaded the club with huge debts when they bought it in 2005, cared more about the money-making potential of United than results.

Hours after the statement confirming Ronaldo was exiting the club, United issued another bulletin saying the Americans were considering selling up.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who played alongside Ronaldo at United, said both parties had got what they wanted.

“Cristiano obviously did that interview with the mindset that he wasn’t happy and wanted to get out of the club,” Ferdinand told the BBC. “He made that very clear.

“I think Erik ten Hag got what he wanted in this situation as well. Both parties are happy and we can move on.”level.

Previous articleWorse for wear, Warne upstaged the pros at Dunhill: Fox
Next articleSC bars public office holders from using their photographs on govt documents, projects
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Worse for wear, Warne upstaged the pros at Dunhill: Fox

MELBOURNE: Shane Warne will always be remembered for his cricket but New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox holds a special memory of the spin-bowling great...
Read more
Sports

Manchester United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits

MANCHESTER: Manchester United's owners said Tuesday they were ready to sell the club, potentially bringing down the curtain on an acrimonious 17 years under...
Read more
Sports

Four new national records set in ‘Palmolive Sindh Women Swimming Championship’

KARACHI: A two-day 28th Palmolive Sindh Women Swimming Championship organized by Karachi Women’s Swimming Association in collaboration with Palmolive was held at Karachi Gymkhana...
Read more
Sports

Hasan Ali vows to make a comeback after being dropped from Pak Test squad

LAHORE: Pakistans fast bowler Hasan Ali has vowed to make a comeback after being dropped from Pak Test squad for the three test hone...
Read more
Sports

Head, Warner plunder centuries as Australia crush England in final ODI

Melbourne: Dominant centuries from Travis Head and David Warner helped Australia thrash a tired England by 221 runs Tuesday in the third and final...
Read more
Sports

Seven Pakistani players to participate in Abu Dhabi T10 League

ISLAMABAD: Seven Pakistan players will be seen in action in the exciting sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League to be kicked-off at...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

At least six killed in US Walmart shooting

Washington: An attacker shot and killed at least six people at a Walmart late Tuesday in the US state of Virginia, police said, adding...

Customs seizes 5,000 mobile phones smuggled from Dubai in boat

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Qatar over FIFA propaganda

NHA seeks details of misappropriated motorway funds from Sindh

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.